Twenty One Pilots announce Emotional Roadshow

Twenty One Pilots have announced they’ll tour across North America next summer.

The Emotional Roadshow dates kick off in Cincinnati on May 31 and end at New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 10.

The shows are the latest in an extensive run of live performances for Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph. They’re currently on tour in the UK, with the duo also planning trips across Europe, Mexico, North America, Japan and South America before embarking on their 2016 Emotional Roadshow.

The duo, who released fourth album Blurryface earlier this year, have revealed a teaser for the new dates. View it below.

May 31: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Jun 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Jun 03: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 04: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 05: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Jun 07: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jun 08: Cleveland Wolstein Center, OH

Jun 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jun 12: Portsmouth Portsmouth Pavilion, VA

Jun 14: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Jun 17: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jun 19: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 21: Buffalo Canalside, NY

Jun 28: Charlotte The Uptown Amphitheatre, NC

Jun 29: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 01: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Jul 02: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Jul 05: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 06: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 08: Allen Event Center, TX

Jul 09: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre, OK

Jul 10: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 12: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Jul 16: Salt Lake City EnergySolutions Arena, UT

Jul 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 21: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 24: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Jul 26: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Jul 28: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, NE

Jul 29: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jul 30: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI

Jul 31: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

Aug 02: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Aug 03: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Aug 05: Orange Beach The Amphitheater, AL

Aug 06: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

Aug 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 10: New York Madison Square Garden, NY