Twelve Foot Ninja release video for Start The Fire and announce European tour

Australian prog metal quartet Twelve Foot Ninja have released a video for brand new track Start The Fire. You can watch the new video below.

Start The Fire is taken from the band's upcoming album Vengeance, which will be released through Volkanik on October 15. You can see the new album artwork below.

“Start The Fire drew lyrical inspiration from Todd Phillips and Scott Silver’s portrayal of the Joker," explains the band’s guitarist/producer Stevic MacKay. "When you start treating people according to broad prejudice, they’re left with little reason not to become what they’re supposedly guilty of already being. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“The video concept revolves around the threat of total annihilation. The strung-up band is being injected with a copper-based enzyme that, when mixed with human blood, can be extracted to power up current collector fuel cells (purposed for reanimating Primordian bio-technology). The band’s performance is a shared, mutual delusion. It’s all pretty straight-forward, really.”

Vengeance isn't just the band's first new album since 2016's Outlier. The band is releasing a literary high fantasy novel called The Wyvern And The Wolf, written by Nicholas Snelling – both novel and album are available for pre-order now and scheduled for release on October 15, with the first 12 chapters sent to you when you pre-order.

Also available now from the band’s website is a graphic novel called Vengeance, written by Mackay with artwork by George Evangelista. The graphic novel sees the band’s namesake, the Twelve Foot Ninja, journey through alternate dimensions to take on an evil alien entity.

"This is an exorcism of content that’s spent a decade in gestation," adds Mackay. "‘Catharsis’ is close to what it feels like to finally share Kiyoshi’s story; and I guess respond to all questions pertaining to our name; All this time, so many have thought ‘Twelve Foot Ninja’ was tongue-in-cheek, when in actuality, the story’s genesis occurred a year before the formation of the band. I really hope our fans enjoy the vastness of what we’ve created, and we’re able to continue to surprise people with new methods of storytelling.”

Twelve Foot Ninja have also announced a full European tour for 2022. See dates below.

Pre-order Vengeance.

(Image credit: Volkanik)

Twelve Foot Ninja Tour 2020:

Feb 16: UK Bristol Trinity

Feb 17: UK Birmingham O2 Institute2

Feb 19: IE Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Feb 20: UK Belfast Limelight 2

Feb 22: UK Glasgow G2

Feb 23: UK Manchester Academy 3

Feb 25: UK Brighton Concorde2

Feb 26: UK London O2 Academy Islington

Feb 28: NED Leiden Gebr. de Nobel

Mar 1: GER Cologne Luxor

Mar 3: GER Hamburg Knust

Mar 4: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Mar 5: GER Berlin SO36

Mar 7: POL Warsaw Hydrozagadka

Mar 8: CZE Prague Rock Café

Mar 10: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp Halfhouse

Mar 11: GER Munich Backstage Halle

Mar 12: SWI Zurich Komplex Klub

Mar 14: IT Milan Legend Club

Mar 15: FRA Lyon CCO

Mar 17: SPA Bilbao Stage Live

Mar 18: SPA Madrid Shoko

Mar 19: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 2

Mar 22: FRA Paris La Maroquinerie

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale on Wednesday, 14th July at 10am.

Get tickets.