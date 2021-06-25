Twelfth Night reissue definitive edition of Live And Let Live

Neo-prog rockers Twelfth Night have released a definitive edition of their 1984 live album Live And Let Live.

The album was recorded at singer Geoff Mann's farewell shows at London's Marquee in November 1983, and is a favourite of Steven Wilson's, who said: “I remember buying Live And Let Live when it came out and it’s still their perfect album for me. As a live album it doesn’t suffer the over-production of some of their later material, and has a fuller sound than their self-produced early albums. It also has a perfect balance between the classic progressive sound and a new wave edge than other bands just didn’t have. In my view, Live And Let Live hasn’t dated at all.”

"We are delighted to be able to present the album with every track we played both nights in the right order… some of the sources are better than others, but we’re sure you will not be disappointed," says Brian Devoil. "We are really proud of this definitive edition –as in many ways Live And Let Live was our most successful album – and we really feel we have finally done it justice with this release."

The double CD set includes a number of unreleased, remixed and remastered performances, reconstructing the entire set from the best available sources. Everything has been tweaked and balanced by Karl Groom (house producer at Thin Ice studios.

There is also a 24-page full-colour booklet with the lyrics from all the songs (illustrated with many previously unseen photos), new sleevenotes from Devoil and Twelfth Night biographer Andrew Wild.

“Geoff’s farewell gigs were incredibly emotional,"adds then keyboard player Rich Battersby. "Restraining a tear during Geoff’s last performance of Love Song was impossible.”

“I remember those gigs so vividly," comments guitarist Andy Revell. "They were among my favourites of our career; certainly the most emotional. The crowd were just unbelievable. We played our hearts out. For Geoff.”

Get Live And Let Live.