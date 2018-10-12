Twelfth Night recording new version of Sequences

Twelfth Night are recording the very first studio version of their classic song Sequences with vocals added for the first time by Mark Spencer.

Sequences, which appeared on the band's 1984 Live And Let Live album, which was recorded at the very last dates the band performed with singer Geoff Mann. The song, one of the band's most popular, was originally performed without vocals over 40 years ago and was a notable finale to the band's live sets in the 80s. It tells the story of a young soldier going off to fight in the First World War and returning home a changed person.

“The time felt right to fill this major missing piece of our musical output and commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War”, drummer Brian Devoil told Prog.

The band have been recording at vocalist Spencer's Dysfunction studio, and the new version will remain largely faithful to the original. “I had prepared a working version several years ago to help me learn the various parts to play live, so we were able to use this as a starting point," explains Spencer, who sang with the band on their most recent live performances between 2012 and 2014.

"We have taken the opportunity to expand some sections, Mark has added some fantastic orchestration, and there may even be some surprise guests involved," adds guitarist Andy Revell.

The plan is for the track to be ready in time for Armistice Day on Nov 11th. A limited edition CD will also feature a complete instrumental mix (in a nod to its original form), and some other alternative mixes/interpretations. A significant donation will be made to the Poppy Appeal from each copy sold. It will be available direct from the band's web-site.