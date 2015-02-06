TV On The Radio cancel UK & Europe tour

TV On The Radio have cancelled their upcoming European tour after drummer Jahphet Landis was admitted to hospital.

The band were due to kick off the tour in Italy today, but have pulled all 12 scheduled dates, with five UK shows affected.

Gigs in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and London have been cancelled with no rescheduled shows having been announced and no indication given as to whether the band will line up new dates.

In a statement, the band say: “It is with much regret that due to a health emergency, TV On The Radio have been forced to cancel their upcoming Europe/UK tour which is due to start this Friday.

“Drummer Jahphet is in the hospital. He will be OK but is not able to travel at this time. TV On The Radio would like to apologise to their European and UK fans and appreciate everyone’s understanding and well wishes for Jahphet at this time.”

The band were due to tour in support of latest album Seeds. A string of US dates beginning in March are not affected.