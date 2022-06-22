Turnstile share video for new single New Heart Design, announce US tour

Turnstile release New Heart Design as the latest single from Glow On, unveil winter tour plans

Turnstile
Baltimore post-hardcore crew Turnstile have released New Heart Design as the latest single from last year's acclaimed Glow On album, and the quintet have shared new US tour dates alongside the song's Brendan Yates/Ian Hurdle-directed video.

The release of New Heart Design follows on from the 2021 release of singles Mystery, Alien Love Call, Blackout and the Turnstile Love Connection EP.

Watch the video below:

Currently touring Europe, with scheduled appearances upcoming at Outbreak Festival, Glastonbury, Roskilde and more, the quintet will undertake a North American tour in October / November. 

Turnstile will play:

Oct. 03: The Brooklyn Mirage, NY
Oct. 04: Toronto HISTORY, CAN
Oct. 06: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ
Oct. 09: Washington, DC. The Anthem
Oct. 11: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Oct. 13: Orlando House of Blues. FL
Oct. 14: St. Petersburg Jannus Live, FL
Oct. 16: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA
Oct. 18: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO
Oct. 19: St. Louis The Pageant, MO
Oct. 21: Louisville Old Forester's Paristown Hall, KY
Oct. 22: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH
Oct. 23: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL
Oct. 25: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN
Oct. 27: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO
Oct. 28: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Oct. 30: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Oct. 31: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Nov. 07: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ
Nov. 08: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NE
Nov. 11: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX
Nov. 12: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX
Nov. 16: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Nov. 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Nov. 19: Boston Roadrunner, MA

Turnstile US tour 2022

