Turn up the volume this Prime Day with an awesome saving on the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C headphones

Amazon Prime Day is now into its second day, bringing with it even more savings galore on a whole bunch of Prime Day headphones deals. But don’t think it’s just Amazon who are getting in on the fun – the audio masters at Marshall have also introduced some stellar deals of their own, including a sale on their Monitor II A.N.C headphones, bringing them down from £279.99 to £219 – that’s down £60.99.
And if you’re in the US, the price has also been reduced from $319.99 to $249.9 – a $70 saving.
Marshall Monitor II A.N.C:
£279.99/$319.99, now £219/$249.99
Marshall have a great track record when it comes to delivering big sound – and the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C are no exception. This Prime Day, you can grab a brilliant deal on the official Marshall site on both sides of the Atlantic.View Deal
As you would expect from an audio firm like Marshall, the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C headphones sound amazing with the active noise cancelling tech really allowing the listener to zone right in on the music without being disturbed with sounds from outside.
They have 30 hours of playback when A.N.C is switched on, and a whopping 45 hours when off making them ideal for taking with you wherever you go.
For more bargains on Marshall headphones, check out our up to date Marshall deals page and don't forget that were keeping track on Prime Day speaker deals, Prime Day turntables deals, Prime Day vinyl deals, while all the discounts for music fans can be found in our Prime Day music deals hub which is being updated regularly.
- Explore out pick of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones
- And these are the best budget wireless headphones
- Wax fanatics! These are the best headphones for vinyl
- And here's our pick of the best headphones for music
More great deals this Prime Day
- Amazon UK | Browse all the UK Prime Day deals
- Amazon US | Browse all Prime Day deals in the US
- AO.com | Deals on a world of appliances
- Carphone Warehouse | All the latest phone offers for Prime Day
- Converse | Save on clothes, Chucks and more
- Currys | Top savings on tech
- Dell | Laptops and PCs
- EMP | Save up to 15% off merch and clothing
- Etsy | Original and collectible gift ideas
- Firebox | Crazy gift ideas an the world’s smallest turntable
- I Want One Of Those | Daft gifts and cool tech
- Marshall | Speakers and headphones galore
- Mobiles.co.uk | The cheapest mobile phone deals online
- Nike | Big savings in Nike’s summer sale
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Schuh | Big savings on trainers, shoes and boots
- Very.co.uk | From tech to clothing, shop their summer sale