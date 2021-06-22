Turn up the volume this Prime Day with an awesome saving on the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C headphones

Amazon Prime Day is now into its second day, bringing with it even more savings galore on a whole bunch of Prime Day headphones deals. But don’t think it’s just Amazon who are getting in on the fun – the audio masters at Marshall have also introduced some stellar deals of their own, including a sale on their Monitor II A.N.C headphones, bringing them down from £279.99 to £219 – that’s down £60.99.

And if you’re in the US, the price has also been reduced from $319.99 to $249.9 – a $70 saving.

Marshall Monitor II A.N.C: £279.99/$319.99 , now £219/$249.99

Marshall have a great track record when it comes to delivering big sound – and the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C are no exception. This Prime Day, you can grab a brilliant deal on the official Marshall site on both sides of the Atlantic.View Deal

As you would expect from an audio firm like Marshall, the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C headphones sound amazing with the active noise cancelling tech really allowing the listener to zone right in on the music without being disturbed with sounds from outside.

They have 30 hours of playback when A.N.C is switched on, and a whopping 45 hours when off making them ideal for taking with you wherever you go.

