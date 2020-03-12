Try Amazon Music HD free for 90 days

For a limited time only, Amazon Music HD are offering their service free for 90 days.

Amazon Music HD was launched in September last year, and features Amazon Music's 50 million+ song catalogue in near lossless format, joining Tidal and Qobuz in offering audio in high-quality audio streaming.

The service normally costs £12.99/$14.99/€14.99 per month, but right now you can sign up for 90 days free access to the service. That means you can fill your ears from a library of 50+ million songs - from the latest releases to classic albums and exclusive launches - for nothing. With no ads.

If you decide to stock with the service the paid subscription will kick in, but until then it won't cost you a penny.

Amazon Music HD listeners can also enjoy unlimited offline listening as part of the deal. The service is fully integrated with your Alexa devices too, so you can control your sounds without lifting a finger.

Amazon are also offering access to their regular Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 30 days, which offers access to the same catalogue without the added bonus of high definition audio. It's normally £7.99/$7.99/€7.99.

Sign up below.