Trivium’s Matt Heafy: We’ve finally found a way to make this band work

Trivium will release their highly anticipated new studio album What The Dead Men Say tomorrow (April 24) through Roadrunner Records.

The band feature in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine – and in an exclusive interview, vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy looks ahead to the record’s launch and reveals what makes the band tick.

Heafy says: “I think we’ve finally found a way to make this band work. We make our best, angriest, heaviest, hardest music when we’re all really happy! I know that sounds kind of like an oxymoron, but it’s true.

“We spent years and years taking everyone else’s advice on board and making calculated attempts to try and do something with our records, and now we just get in a room, just the four of us, and make music that makes all of us happy.”

He adds: “Some band just need to take their time and do things at their own pace. I feel like I’m a better guitarist now – I practise far more than I ever did before.”

Earlier this week, Trivium revealed a series of online album launch events.

On Friday, Heafy will host a full album play through of What The Dead Men Say live on his popular Twitch channel at 8pm GMT. Then on Saturday on the Knotfest website, Trivium’s main stage performance from last year’s Download will be broadcast. Band members will also be on hand to answer questions from fans. The show will get under way at 8pm GMT

Trivium are also setting up a virtual in-store where they’ll livestream the album on April 27 at 8pm GMT. Fans can pre-order a CD of What The Dead Men Say and have it personalised by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

Then, on April 29 at 8pm GMT, Trivium along with producer Josh Wilbur will take part in a Q&A session on the band's Facebook and YouTube channel.

Finally, on April 30, again at 8pm GMT, Trivium's 2018 headline show from London's O2 Academy Brixton will be broadcast on the band's YouTube channel, with the band hanging out in the live chat.