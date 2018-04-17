Trinity Day Split Tickets Go On Sale

Charity prog event Trinity III has announced day split tickets for the gig on 12 May at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

Steve Rothery Band will headline a bill that also features Knifeworld, Tin Spirits, Touchstone (who will feature former Karnataka singer Hayley Griffiths), Ghost Community and Last Flight To Pluto, and the event will be raising money for Cancer Research UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support through ticket sakes, a raffle, auction and merchandising.

“Whether you can come for the afternoon, evening or the whole day”, says co-organiser Steph Farrer, “it’s going to be a great day of fantastic music, a day not to be missed! And it’s also an excellent opportunity to support some incredibly worthy causes… What’s not to like!”

Day split tickets are now on sale, through the usual outlets (ticket links below). Full day tickets are still £30 but if you are unable to make the whole day, we are now able to offer either afternoon or evening sessions at £15 each. The afternoon session will run from 12noon until 4pm, with the evening session running from 6pm until 11pm – both sessions will have three bands in each, with the raffle running throughout the day; the auction, however, takes place during the evening session.

All tickets for Trinity III can be bought through the See Tickets website here.