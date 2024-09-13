“A brilliant bloke who left you feeling better about life every time you ran into him.” Tributes paid to Rachel Stamp/Sham 69/All About Eve drummer Robin Guy following his death

Tributes have been paid to English rock drummer Robin Guy, who passed away recently.

The news of the popular and much-respected drummer's death was announced yesterday on his Facebook page by his wife Jessica Rushton. Guy, who played with English rock band Rachel Stamp, punk legends Sham 69, All About Eve and more, and famously subbed in for Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin for a May 1997 Top Of The Pops appearance, passed away on September 8, following a six year battle with cancer.



The message posted by Jessica Rushton reads:

“This is the hardest thing I will ever have to write. With absolute devastation I have to announce the passing of the brightest star, Robin after a 6 year battle with cancer.

“Robin has had the most incredible, crazy, colourful, rock and roll life and career and always stayed in good humour whatever he did, so with this, I ask for you to please share photos, videos, stories and tales of his RnR chaos as this is Robins legacy he will always want to be remembered for.

“He put his heart and soul into everything he did and touched so many lives. The world will be a much darker place without him so let’s keep his spirit alive.”

(Image credit: Facebook)

Tributes have been paid to the much-loved drummer by friends and fellow musicians.



All About Eve's Julianne Regan posted on X: “Robin Guy "Bobbinz". Gone, but what an impression he made. Condolences to his loved ones. It was such a privilege to have known him and to have had him in the band.”

Music journalist, author and podcaster Simon Price posted, “Awful news that Robin Guy of Rachel Stamp (and Sham '69 and countless others) has died. One of those super-energetic, all-action drummers who makes every gig 20% more watchable. And just a brilliant bloke who left you feeling better about life every time you ran into him. R.I.P.”



Professor Marcus Smith from the University of Chichester, who worked with Guy for the Clem Burke Drumming Project to understand more about the physiological demands of drumming, posted, “A fantastic person who embraced wholeheartedly everything we asked him to do in the name of science. Gone but never forgotten.”

In a tribute posted on his Louder Than War website, musician, author and broadcaster John Robb hailed Guy as “a wonderful human being and always a pleasure to bump into at festivals where his whirlwind energy and upbeat demeanour was the same in and off stage. He fought his cancer with this same attitude and continued to play as much as he could and defiance and openness about his condition was inspirational.”

A fundraiser has been set up to support Guy's wife Jessica: the organisers say, “for anyone asking what they can do to help, anything you can give will support towards funeral arrangements and more to ease the financial stresses at this impossible time.”

Check out a couple of the drummer's TV appearances below: