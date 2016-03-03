Tremonti tease The Cage

Tremonti have released a teaser clip of their track The Cage.

The song will feature on Mark Tremonti and co’s upcoming album Dust, set for launch on April 29 via Fret12. The band previously issued a clip for Catching Fire.

The record was recorded during the same sessions as 2015’s Cauterize and sees the Alter Bridge man once again team up with guitarist Eric Friedman, bassist Wolfgang Van Halen and drummer Garrett Whitlock.

Tremonti said of the simultaneous projects: “At first I just wanted to record as many songs as possible. But when I stepped back and listened to it, I was, like, ‘You know what? Let’s make two records.’ So I left some of my favourite songs on the second record, just so people aren’t gonna buy the first record and then go, ‘Okay, this is the good record and this is the bad one.’

“The title track Dust has the best chorus of the whole recording process. Dust has my favourite solo. The opening track, My Last Mistake, is one of my favourite songs. It’s got the big ballad of the two records. It’s definitely not the ‘b-sides’ of Cauterize.”

Dust is available for pre-order, and the band will kick off a European tour on May 31 in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and will perform at Download on June 10.

Tremonti Dust tracklist

My Last Mistake The Cage Once Dead Dust Betray Me Tore My Heart Out Catching Fire Never Wrong Rising Storm Unable To See

May 31: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 01: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Jun 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Clisson Rue Du Champ Louet, France