Trader Horne reunite for London show

Pyschedelic folk duo Trader Horne will reunite for a concert in London in November, to mark their 45th anniversary.

Judy Dyble and Jackie McAuley will perform their only album, 1970’s Morning Way, with assistance from special guests, who’ll be announced in due course.

Organisers promise an “up close performance” and add: “By turns folk, psych and something altogether more esoteric, Morning Way is widely agreed to be one of the unsung musical treasures of the 70s.”

The show takes place at the Bush Hall on November 29, and tickets are on sale now, with the option of a pre-gig two-course meal at the venue.