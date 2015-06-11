Tracer unveil lyric video for new single

Tracer have released a lyric video for ‘Astronaut Juggernaut’, taken from the band’s third studio album, ‘Water For Thirsty Dogs’.

The album – which was self-produced at Echo Bar Studios in North Hollywood, California – will be released on July 27 through Odyssey Music. Says frontman Michael Brown: “The album has the sound we had always had in our head for the band. The drums were loud and live, the guitars were aggressive and angry, the bass held down the low end like an elephant and I had never been happier with my voice. The songs took you on a journey, they built to climaxes, they made me cry, they made me want to pour beer on myself and party!”

Listen to Astronaut Juggernaut below.

The band have also announced a run of UK shows in November. Catch them at the following venues:

November 07 London Islington Academy November 08 Wolverhampton Slade Rooms November 10 Newcastle Cluny November 11 York Fibbers November 12 Manchester Academy 3 November 13 Glasgow ABC November 14 Sheffield Plug