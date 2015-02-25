Townshend solo work reissued

Eleven of the Who mastermind Pete Townshend’s solo albums have been relaunched digitally.

He’s signed a deal with UMC/Universal Music to release 1972’s Who Came First, 1977’s Rough Mix, 1980’s Empty Glass, 1982’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes, 1983’s Scoop, 1985’s White City, 1986’s Deep End Live, 1987’s Another Scoop, 1989’s Iron Man: The Musical, 1993’s Psychoderelict and 1994’s Scoop 3. They are out now via iTunes and Spotify.

In addition, all 11 discs will be remastered and launched on CD later this year and into 2016.

Townshend says on his website: “The reissue programme is still in the planning stages, so what bonus material will be included and what other formats these will be available in are still to be decided.”

They’re being released to tie in with the Who’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The band’s 11 studio albums are to be relaunched on vinyl on March 23 along with The Brunswick Singles Box 1965-1966 on April 6.

They were forced to postpone two of their London shows in December after frontman Roger Daltrey was ordered to rest his voice. They’ll now take place at the city’s O2 Arena on March 22 ands 23.The Who also play at the British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park on June 26.