The Who postpone London shows

The Who have postponed the last two UK dates of their 2014 tour after frontman Roger Daltrey was told to rest his voice.

The band’s appearances at London’s O2 Arena, which were to take place tonight (Wednesday) and Thursday, have been rescheduled to March 22 and 23 next year.

A spokesman says: “On medical advice, Roger has been ordered to rest due to a throat infection. The band and management wish to apologise to all ticket-holders for the inconvenience and disappointment.”

Daltrey, Pete Townshend and co are on the road to mark The Who’s 50th anniversary. It’s likely to be the band’s last large-scale tour, with the singer having described it as “the beginning of the long goodbye.”

They’ll wind up the trek with a performance at London’s Hyde Park on June 26 as part of 2015’s British Summer Time festival. A final album could also be in the works.

Earlier this month Daltrey made a surprise appearance at a Glasgow wedding and guested with the function band.