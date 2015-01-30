All 11 Who albums come back on vinyl

The Who will re-release all 11 studio albums on vinyl as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

My Generation (1965), A Quick One (1966), The Who Sell Out (1967), Tommy (1969), Who’s Next (1971), Quadrophenia (1973), The Who By Numbers (1975), Who Are You (1978), Face Dances (1981), It’s Hard (1982) and Endless Wire (2006) have all been remastered and pressed on 180g vinyl.

They’ll launch on March 23, along with a double-vinyl edition of their recent The Who Hits 50! compilation. Tommy, The Who Sell Out, Quadrophenia and Face Dances will all come bundled with extras, including posters and booklets. All are currently available to pre-order from Amazon.

They’re followed on April 6 by The Brunswick Singles Box 1965-1966. It contains seven heavyweight vinyl singles from The Who’s early days, including I Can’t Explain, Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere, My Generation, Circles, A Legal Matter, The Kids Are Alright and La-La-La Lies. The box is the first of a four-part set, complete with colour booklet and liner notes. It’s available for pre-order via The Sound Of Vinyl.

Also announced is a blue vinyl pressing of recent track Be Lucky on this year’s Record Store Day of April 18.

The Who were forced to reschedule the last two dates of their UK tour last year after frontman Roger Daltrey was ordered to rest his voice. Both gigs will now take place at London’s O2 Arena on March 22 and 23. They return to Hyde Park on June 26.