Toundra reveal 4th album details

Toundra have revealed the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming fourth album, set for launch on January 26 via Superball Music.

The Spanish outfit’s eight-track instrumental work features a cover by longtime collaborator Chelsea Greene Lewyta, with interior illustrations by Jorge Garcia Escalona.

The band say of_ IV_: “The concept that flows through the album is the story of two foxes that need to escape from the forest because of a huge fire. It’s a metaphor for our concern with how humanity is destroying the environment, and how dangerous humans can be.

“Working with Chelsea again has been a pleasure – she understood the concept from the beginning, and added a lot to the initial visual vision we had. Jorge is also working on the video, and he’s one of our favourite Spanish illustrators.”

Toundra tour the UK in February.

Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 16: London Sebright Arms

Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Brighton Hope

IV tracklist