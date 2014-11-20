Toundra reveal 4th album details

Toundra have revealed the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming fourth album, set for launch on January 26 via Superball Music.
The Spanish outfit’s eight-track instrumental work features a cover by longtime collaborator Chelsea Greene Lewyta, with interior illustrations by Jorge Garcia Escalona.
The band say of_ IV_: “The concept that flows through the album is the story of two foxes that need to escape from the forest because of a huge fire. It’s a metaphor for our concern with how humanity is destroying the environment, and how dangerous humans can be.
“Working with Chelsea again has been a pleasure – she understood the concept from the beginning, and added a lot to the initial visual vision we had. Jorge is also working on the video, and he’s one of our favourite Spanish illustrators.”
Toundra tour the UK in February.
Tour dates
Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Feb 16: London Sebright Arms
Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc
Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 19: Brighton Hope
IV tracklist
Strelka
Qarqom
Lluvia
Belenos
Viesca
Kitsune
MRWING
Oro Rojo