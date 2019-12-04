Toundra celebrate 100th anniversary of silent horror classic with new album

Toundra have announced plans to release a new studio album in 2020.

It’s titled Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari and is a soundtrack to Robert Wiene’s iconic German silent horror film of the same name, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

Toundra explain: “Das Cabinet des Dr.Caligari is a movie with a very strong visual energy. It's a film that takes elements of the terror movies to speak about authoritarianism – about how ideas can be controlled and eventually lead a human individual to do the worst things.

“It was premiered between a period of war and it represents an advice about the real danger of some ideologies that nowadays are getting a new life across Europe – ideologies based in intolerance.

“That's why we like to see this film as historical document that invites to some conscious thinking rather than let ourselves go where intolerants want to take us.”

Das Cabinet des Dr.Caligari will be released on February 28 through InsideOut Music and Century Media and to give fans a taste of some of the new material, Toundra have shared a teaser which can be found below.