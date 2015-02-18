Toto tackle religious hypocrisy on Holy War

Toto are streaming their track Holy War – which the band say is a comment on people using religion to justify murder.

Holy War is also available as an instant download to fans who pre-order album Toto XIV, which is released on March 23 via Frontiers.

It follows the sneak peek Toto gave of the track Orphan earlier this month.

Vocalist Joseph Williams says of Holy War: “My mind was focused on this thing that we are fed information to keep us afraid all the time and the lyric addresses that.

“It was a way of being sarcastic saying, ‘Okay, you’ve got me. I’m terrified.’ That accounts for the first few lines in the song, but as it moves on I was trying to find something that fitted Steve’s melody in the chorus, and Holy War literally just came flying out of my mouth. It was the very first idea I had.”

Guitarist Steve Lukather adds: “It’s a comment on the way some of us are using God as an excuse to kill people. They’re missing the whole fucking point. The first commandment is, ‘Thou Shall Not Kill.’ There’s no asterisk by the side saying, ‘Except in certain circumstances.’ All this, ‘My god is better than your god.’ We have moved backwards.”

Toto XIV will be available on single-disc CD and deluxe edition CD/DVD featuring a making-of documentary and expanded booklet with essays, interviews and photos.

There’s also a 2LP vinyl set and a deluxe limited-edition featuring the vinyl, CD/DVD package and a poster, t-shirt and lithograph.

TOTO XIV TRACKLIST

Running Out Of Time 2. Burn 3. Holy War 4. 21st Century Blues 5. Orphan 6. Unknown Soldier (For Jeffrey) 7. The Little Things 8. Chinatown 9. All The Tears That Shine 10. Fortune 11. Great Expectations

May 21: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 23: Dublin Vicar Street

May 25: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 26: London Eventim Apollo