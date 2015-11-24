Toothgrinder unveil sinister video for Lace & Anchor

Toothgrinder have a passion for melding intense heavy metal with the odd progressive tendency, and new track Lace & Anchor is no exception.

“Lace & Anchor is a confession piece,” admits vocalist Justin Matthews, “something that was really dug up from the gut and spit up violently onto paper. Lyrically it is one of the most personal songs I have ever written. It bridged the gap between Schizophrenic Jubilee and the rest of Nocturnal Masquerade.”

Toothgrinder’s new album Nocturnal Masquerade is out 29 January, via Spinefarm.