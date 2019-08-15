Tool reveal Fear Inoculum tracklist

Tool are poised to release their long-awaited new studio album Fear Inoculum on August 30.

They’ve already revealed the title track and cover art – and now Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor and Adam Jones have unveiled the final tracklist.

The follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days will feature a total of 10 tracks, including Descending and Invincible, which Tool have previously played live.

Descending has featured in Tool’s live set for several years and was first played in Toronto back in 2012. However, their Welcome To Rockville set in May this year was the first with vocals from Keenan.

Check out the details below.

Earlier this week it was reported that the track Fear Inoculum entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no.93, making it the first song in the chart’s history to exceed the 10-minute mark.

Tool have also been enjoying renewed chart success after their back catalogue was recently released for the first time on digital and streaming platforms.

Want to know more about the new record? Here's our ultimate timeline of the album, which crams in all the information we have about what will be Tool's fifth studio outing.

Tool are also the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

Tool: Fear Inoculum

1. Fear Inoculum

2. Pneuma

3. Litanie contre la Peur

4. Invincible

5. Legion Inoculant

6. Descending

7. Culling Voices

8. Chocolate Chip Trip

9. 7empest

10. Mockingbeat

