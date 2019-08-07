Listen to epic new Tool track Fear Inoculum

Tool have released a stream of their brand new 10-minute song Fear Inoculum.

It’s the title track from the band’s long-awaited studio album which is set for release on August 30 through Music For Nations/Sony Music, with Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey teasing news about the single earlier this week.

Check it out below.

In addition to the song, Tool have also opened pre-orders for the record, which will be the band’s first since 2006’s 10,000 Days.

Fear Inoculum will also be released as a deluxe, limited-edition CD which was conceived by and directed by Jones, and features a 4-inch HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, two watt speaker, a 36-page booklet and a digital download card.

The 85-minute album was produced by Tool and Joe Barresi.

Speaking with Revolver about their approach to the album, Carey says: “We’re really hard on ourselves, so we don’t pay much attention to people’s expectations. I wouldn’t recommend it to the faint of heart — but it works for us.”

Fear Inoculum will be Tool’s fifth studio album, with the Opiate EP, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days recently hitting streaming services for the first time.

A full tracklist for the album will be revealed in due course.