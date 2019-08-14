Tool’s Fear Inoculum breaks Billboard chart record

Earlier this month, Tool released their first new material since 2006’s 10,000 Days with Fear Inoculum – the title track from their highly anticipated new studio album.

And it’s made quite an impact in the few days since it launched – and has even broken a record in the process.

The 10 minute 21 second track entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at no.93, making it the first song in the chart’s history to exceed the 10-minute mark. The longest song that previously led the way was David Bowie’s Blackstar in 2016 which weighed in at 9 minutes 57 seconds.

And there was further success for Tool as their four studio albums smashed into the Top Rock Albums chart thanks to their recent release on digital services.

Ænima went straight in a no.1 and was followed by Lateralus at no.2, 10,000 Days at no.4, while Undertow hit at no.5. It’s the first time a band has claimed four out of the top five spots in the chart, beating Linkin Park’s three titles in 2017.

In the all-format Billboard 200, Ænima landed at no.10, Lateralus went in at no.16, 10,000 Days at no.18, Undertow at no.19 and the Opiate EP debuted at no.59.

Fear Inoculum will be released on August 30 through Music For Nations/Sony Music with a full tracklist to be revealed in due course.