Tool, Killswitch Engage, Bring Me The Horizon & more make Grammy 2020 shortlist

The nominees for the 62nd Grammy Awards have been announced.

Shortlists in a total of 84 categories have been revealed, with names such as Tool, Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage and Rival Sons all in with a shout of winning at the ceremony, which will take place in Los Angeles on January 26.

The Best Rock Performance category features Bones UK’s Pretty Waste, Gary Clark Jr’s This Land, Brittany Howard’s History Repeats, Karen O & Danger Mouse’s Woman and Rival Sons’ Too Bad.

The Best Metal Performance shortlists brings together Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi for Astorolus: The Great Octopus, Death Angel’s Humanicide, I Prevail’s Bow Down, Killswitch Engage’s Unleashed and Tool’s 7empest.

Meanwhile, in the Best Rock Song category Tool feature again for Fear Inoculum, while they’re joined by The 1975’s Give Yourself A Try, Vampire Weekend’s Harmony Hall, Brittany Howard’s History Repeats and Gary Clark Jr’s This Land.

Best Rock Album will be one of the following: Amo by Bring Me The Horizon, Social Cues by Cage The Elephant, In The End by The Cranberries, Trauma by I Prevail or Feral Roots by Rival Sons.

Thom Yorke is nominated in three categories: Best Alternative Music Album for Anima, Best Song Written For Visual Media for Suspirium and Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for Anima.

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media features Rocketman star Taron Egerton, while Chris Cornell’s posthumous solo collection is in the Best Recording Package shortlist.

For a full list of categories and the artists shortlisted, visit the official Grammy website.