Tool, Ghost, System Of A Down & more confirmed for Chicago Open Air 2019

Chicago Open Air organisers have revealed the lineup for next year’s festival.

The event will take place at SeatGeek Stadium – formerly Toyota Park – at Bridgeview, Illinois, on May 18 and 19, 2019.

System Of A Down and Tool will headline – and they’ll be joined by Ghost, Meshuggah, The Prodigy, Gojira, In This Moment, Fever 333, The Black Dahlia Murder, Beartooth, Code Orange, Knocked Loose, Alien Weaponry and Vein.

In This Moment’s Maria Brink says: “I can’t even begin to express how excited we are to be playing Chicago Open Air. We had such a blast last time!

“Tool, The Prodigy and System Of A Down – that’s insane and such a powerful lineup.

“We feel blessed to be a part of it all. These are some of our all time favourite bands, I can’t wait to see you all there with In This Moment.”

Tickets for the festival will go on sale from 12noon CT on Friday (December 14) from the official Chicago Open Air website.