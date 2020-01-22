Tool add further dates to their 2020 tour

Tool have announced four more shows which will take place in the US later this year.

Maynard James Keenan, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Danny Carey will play sets in Spokane, Portland, Eugene and Boise in March following their live commitments in Australia and New Zealand, which will get under way next month.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale from 10am local time this coming Friday (January 24) while VIP packages are on sale now.

Tool are currently on the road across the US in support of their latest album Fear Inoculum which was released last year. Their next performance will take place tonight (January 22) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days was named Metal Hammer’s album of 2019, with Metal Hammer deputy editor Eleanor Goodman explaining: “As the years went by, we wondered if Tool would ever write another album. We almost gave up hope. And then Fear Inoculum came along.

“Their first record in 13 years was indulgent, featuring six tracks and four interludes across 90 minutes. Yet it was also restrained. The polyrhythms were stark, Maynard James Keenan's vocals appeared more considered, and songs built slowly. It took time and effort to digest before you could reap the rewards.”

Eleanor added: “Fear Inoculum's no.1 spot is testament to the signature sound and mysterious cult of personality that Tool have built over the years – no one else sounds or behaves like them.

“For some of our writers, the record was nothing short of a spiritual experience. It not only lived up to the hype, but proved there's still an appetite for challenging heavy music. Bring on the next one!”

Find a full list of Tool’s 2020 tour dates below.

Tool 2020 tour dates

Jan 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jan 28: Atlanta State farm Arena, GA

Jan 29: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 31: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

Feb 01: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Feb 14: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Feb 17: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 18: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 20: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Feb 23: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Feb 28: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Feb 29: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Mar 09: Spokane Arena, WA

Mar 11: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 12: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Mar 14: Boise Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID