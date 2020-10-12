Tony Reed streams first single Waterbirth

Mos Generator frontman Tony Reed has streamed his new single Waterbirth. The song is taken from Reed's upcoming second album Funeral Suit, which will be released through Ripple Music on November 6. You can listen to Waterbirth in full below.

Away from Reed's day job fronting stoner rockers such as Mos Generator and Stone Axe, the acoustic based Funeral Suit finds the musician indulging his passion for King Crimson, Cat Stevens and even Crosby, Stills & Nash.

“Over the years I’ve recorded many acoustic songs but never set out to make an acoustic album, and although I have been talking about doing this for some time now, I’ve never had a solid concept of how it would end up sounding in tone and feel," Reed explains.

"In recent years my lyric writing has become more revealing of my personality and how I feel about decisions I have made throughout my life. I’ve penned these feelings in quite a few songs over the last four Mos Generator records, but I’ve found that it’s sometimes hard to convey those emotions inside of a heavy rock format. Playing songs in an acoustic environment allows for the meaning of the lyric to present itself clearly, at times being the full focus of a song, revealing complex levels of emotion that I had no idea were there until I was done writing the words and could take a step back to analyse the lines."

Pre-order Funeral Suit.

(Image credit: Ripple Music)

Tony Reed: Funeral Suit

1. Waterbirth

2. Moonlighting

3. Funeral Suit

4. Along The Way

5. Lonely One

6. Wicked Willow

7. Might Just...

8. Who Goes There