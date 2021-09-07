Tony Hawk takes the mic for a cover of his favourite song from his own video game

Whether you were a serial button basher or virtual-skateboarding aficionado, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series was a milestone in the world of video gaming. Providing hours of thumb-numbing entertainment, contributing to its legacy – beyond it simply being a wildly fun game to play – was of course, it’s killer soundtrack.

Released in the late 90s, Pro Skater introduced whole generations to new music, both through its original releases and its modern day instalment, Tony Hawk's Underground. Featuring bands such as Rage Against The Machine, Bad Religion, Motorhead, Iron Maiden and Primus, its well-crafted list of badass tunes became synonymous with the franchise.

Now, the man himself – Tony Hawk – has served up his very own cover of a song lifted from Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2. The track, a cover of Millencolin’s No Cigar, is performed with Hawk taking on lead vocals – whilst riding on a skateboard, we might add – along with Mikey Hawdon and pro skater Steve Caballero on guitar, former Goldfinger member Darrin Pfeiffer on drums and Millencolin's Nikola Sarcevic on bass.

If that wasn’t intriguing enough, the accompanying video is created in the style of the original games, with the player score number floating in the top left, along with in-game style lettering and visual commentary. We’re being overloaded with nostalgia here! Plus, Caballero’s guitar is in the shape of a skateboard. Check it out below: