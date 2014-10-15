Tommy Vext leaves Snot to form supergroup

Former Divine Heresy members Tommy Vext and Tim Yeung have launched a new group called Westfield Massacre.

Singer Vext and drummer Yeung are joined in the band by Circle II Circle guitarist Bill Hudson and Death Division guitarist Rick Di Marco. Bass on the group’s upcoming debut album is being handled by Scar The Martyr’s Kyle Lonkiel, but he will not be a full-time member.

The new project means Vext will step back from his commitments with Snot, who will instead tour with singer Carl Bensley.

Vext says: “The decision to step down from Snot was mutual and ultimately the result of scheduling conflicts. While Snot is on their US tour, Westfield Massacre will be in pre-production for our full-length at Echelon Studios in Burbank, California.

“Snot is like family to me. I’m very excited to see the guys coming back to the scene as a full-time band. Everyone should go check them out on their upcoming US and European tours.

“They have an amazing replacement to pay tribute to Lynn Strait and will be performing their debut, Get Some, in its entirety on both tours.”