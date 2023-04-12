Watch Tommy Lee, Weird Al Yankovic and more in the brilliant trailer for new Muppets series, The Muppets Mayhem

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Muppets Mayhem charts the triumphant return of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the Muppets' beloved in-house band

Tommy Lee, Animal and Weird Al Yankovic
(Image credit: Disney)

Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne and Dave Grohl are just some of the rock and heavy metal legends to have made appearances with The Muppets over the years, and now, courtesy of a brilliant new trailer for incoming Muppets series The Muppets Mayhem, you can officially add Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and rock spoofing icon "Weird Al" Yankovic to that prestigious list.

Both men are amongst the flurry of cameos to take place in the two and a half minute trailer, which confirms that the show is set to take on the form of a mockumentary, charting the return of beloved Muppets house band Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they attempt to finally record their first studio album after almost 50 years in the game. Needless to say, things go a bit sideways.

"The Mayhem?!" beams Tommy Lee at the start of the trailer as he's 'interviewed' about the band's impending comeback. "They taught Mötley Crüe how to shred and party," he adds, before dropping a, to be fair, pretty excellent gag linked to his real-life 'Mayhem' tattoo. Incredibly, that's by no means the strangest thing the trailer is packing: at one point, Weird Al pops up as a spiritual, floating, head...thingy. We have no idea what it means, but we're in.

Also appearing in the trailer are the likes of conservative-baiting rapper Lil Nas X, cult  fave Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, director Kevin Smith, pop star Kesha and superstar DJs Deadmau5 and Steve Aoki. What a squad.

The Muppets Mayhem begins streaming on May 10 via Disney+. Watch the trailer below.

