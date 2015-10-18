Tommy Lee misses 2nd Motley Crue show

Tommy Lee has been forced to sit out a second Motley Crue show due to tendonitis in his wrist.

The drummer surprised fans by missing the group’s final appearance in Buffalo, New York on October 14 when he had to visit a doctor after waking up in the middle of the night with the problem.

And Lee had to remain on the sidelines again for the band’s October 16 concert at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut as the issue showed no signs of improvement.

Lee says on Twitter: “As some of you may have heard, I sustained an injury of severe inflammation to my left wrist and was unable to play the other night in Buffalo. I’m so sorry to say that the injury has not improved and it is unlikely I will be able to perform again tonight in Bridgeport.

“Regardless, the show must go on and Alice Cooper‘s amazing drummer, Glen Sobel will be filling in for me on drums. I will, however, come on stage to see everyone and also to play the piano with my good hand for the finale on Home Sweet Home.”

He reports the injury is only a temporary setback and he’s doing everything he can to get back to full fitness, and adds: “I will be back on stage very shortly. I hate not being able to play for you guys.”

Motley Crue will head to the UK early next month for their final UK concerts. They’ll wrap up The Final Tour with three dates in Los Angeles at the end of December.