Tommy Lee sits out Crue gig with injured wrist

Tommy Lee had to sit out Motley Crue’s show in Buffalo, New York, last night due to tendonitis in his wrist.

The drummer was replaced by Alice Cooper’s sticksman Glen Sobel, who had earlier performed a full opening set at the First Niagara Center.

Addressing the audience from the stage, Lee said: “I’m so fucking sorry. I woke up at 3am with tendonitis. I got a shot and the doctor’s like, ‘You need to chill the fuck out for a minute.’ So I just want to say I’m sorry, this shit just happens.

“Glen is back there, from Alice Cooper, fucking killing shit. So give it up for my man. I’ll see you soon.”

Sobel was asked to fill in at around lunchtime on the day of the show, and spent the afternoon learning the songs and writing “cheat sheets.”

On his Facebook page, Sobel says: “I can’t describe what an honour it’s been to rock tonight with Vince, Mick, Nikki and Tommy, who was handling some of the electronics and cueing me through the in-ear monitors from side stage.

“No, I did not do the Cruecifly drum solo. But I played with the guys for the finale of Home Sweet Home on the hydraulic stage by front of house. It’s one of those things. Had I known when I was a kid this would happen one day… You get the picture.

“Here’s hoping Tommy Lee’s wrist heals up quickly. I’m familiar with the experience of playing though pain while being on tour. It isn’t fun.”

Crue’s next show on their Final Tour is scheduled for October 16 (Friday) at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. There’s no word on whether Lee will be fit to take part.