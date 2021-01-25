Tom Jones has released an alt-rock single because it's 2021 and nothing makes sense anymore

Thought the bewildering popularity of sea shanties was set to be the most confusing musical development of 2021? Well, hold your horses: Tom Jones has handed his beer to the seafaring community and entered the fray.

Having forged a career as Wales' favourite son and premier crooner, Jones' newest single, the spoken-word Talking Reality Television Blues, takes an unexpected, if welcome, side-step into the world of alternative rock.

Honestly, we here at Louder don't hate it. It's got a 'Tom Waits does Radiohead but in Welsh' vibe, with a touch of that Baz Luhrmann Sunscreen song. So far, so 90s.

Lyrically, it runs through the snowballing damage television has inflicted on the collective modern psyche – a bold move considering Jones is himself a reality TV star thanks to his judging role on the UK's version of talent competition The Voice – ending with the not-at-all-pointed: 'Then a show called The Apprentice came on and pretty soon/An old man with a comb-over had sold us the moon/We stayed tuned in, now here we are/Reality killed by a reality star'.

Popular musicians turning to alternative sounds in a bid to appear hip to the beat is nothing new. When hair metal was all but wiped out by a tsunami of knitted cardigans and dirgy guitars, a number of those bands tried their hand at a mid-90s grunge album in an attempt to cling on to relevancy (yes, Def Leppard, we're looking at you). But where many of them missed the mark, for Sir Tom it seems an unnervingly natural fit. Could this be the start of a glittering alt-rock career? Well, it's 2021. Anything could happen.

Check out Talking Reality Television Blues below.