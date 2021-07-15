Tom DeLonge announces his first feature film – confirms it will contain "dick jokes"

Former Blink 182 man Tom DeLonge has shared details on his first venture into the world of film.

In conversation with NME, DeLonge describes his debut creation, titled Monsters Of California, as a "coming of age film with dick jokes" and the result of what would happen “if Spielberg went back and made an R-rated indie paranormal film.”

Due out later this year, the synopsis for Monsters Of California reads: “Teenager Dallas Edwards and his derelict friends [head out] on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California.”

The guitarist says that his decision to become a filmmaker, was "the beginning of the mainstream version of what I wanted to do”.

He continues, "When I started Angels [& Airwaves], I was telling people how we were going to put out books and make movies. Everyone said ‘you’re high, you’re crazy and you’re chasing aliens!’ but I’m just doing the stuff I said I was going to do.”

Although the film marks DeLonge's directional debut, the Blink co-founder has revealed he already has the scripts ready for a further five films. He explains: “Those ones are much more ambitious. Going forward, my goal is to make big, fun, crazy and thoughtful movies."

Listen to the full interview below: