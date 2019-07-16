Tobias Forge: There would be no Ghost without Alice Cooper

Ghost vocalist Tobias Forge has revealed some of his musical heroes while hosting a show on ABC Australia's Rage channel.

The singer also played some of his favourite tracks on the show and while he spoke about King Diamond, Faith No More, Jane’s Addiction, Duran Duran, Kraftwerk, Bjork, Black Eyed Peas and A Camp, he singled out Alice Cooper and Accept for special praise – admitting that without Cooper, Ghost wouldn’t exist.

He said: “What is shock rock without Alice Cooper? I lack the proper words to fully explain how vital he’s been for the whole genre of rock’n’roll.

“But also speaking from a context where, I guess, we are also a theatrical shock-rock band, we wouldn't have been here had it not been for Alice Cooper."

Forge also pointed out that one of his favourite bands are German rock veterans Accept, who the vocalist says have been “slightly overlooked” throughout the years.

He adds: “Where Scorpions have been more known for their big ballads, their little brothers Accept are one of my favourite bands from that time, who definitely get way too little credit for their fantastic songwriting and their complete, ballsy nature.”

Last week, Ghost released a lyric video for their Prequelle track Faith and also recently announced the UK and European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death which will take place throughout November and December.

Ghost will be joined by special guests All Them Witches and Tribulation,

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death UK and European dates

Nov 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 22: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 01: Prague Universum, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Budapest BSA, Hungary

Dec 05: Mantova Palabam, Italy

Dec 06: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Dec 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Dec 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 13: Eckbolsheim Zenith Of Strasbourg, France

Dec 17: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 18: Saint-Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Dec 19: Toulouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, France