“He reached out to me regarding something completely different." Tobias Forge reveals how Ghost ended up duetting with Insidious and Aquaman star Patrick Wilson for that Shakespears Sister cover

Earlier this year, Ghost continued their useful habit of doing the unexpected by teaming up with none other than Insidious, The Conjuring and Aquaman star Patrick Wilson for an outrageously entertaining cover of Shakespears Sister classic, Stay. The track, which emerged only a few weeks after Ghost's covers EP Phantomime landed in May, was released to tie in with the latest entry in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, with Wilson both starring in the film itself and lending his vocals to the cover. The song also appeared in The Red Door, playing during the film's final scene and closing credits.

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer, Ghost mainman Tobias Forge reveals how he ended up involved in the unlikely team-up.

“He reached out to me regarding something completely different some time ago, which I didn’t have time to do," he explains. "But then he came back to me and said, ‘I’m going to make Insidious: The Red Door. Do you have anything for me now?’ We actually recorded Stay a few years ago, but we never released it because the song is a duet. He has a musical background – he was in [2004 movie] The Phantom Of The Opera. So I said, ‘Would you like to do that?’ And he went, ‘Absolutely, and I’d love to sing it.”

Tobias ended up meeting Wilson properly at a show on the band's US tour, which wrapped up in the summer.

“He came to a show with his son, and I got to know him there," the frontman continues. "We have a lot in common, a lot of shared interests, one of which is an infatuation with the crafting of art - the actual work that goes into it. People know him as this great-looking actor, but he’s a very driven, productive person who does many different things.”

Pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer to read more. Patrick Wilson has proven himself quite the rocker on a number of occasions, apparently being BFFs with Guns N' Roses legend Slash and once going viral for his full-hearted Freddie Mercury impression. His co-star in the Conjuring franchise, Vera Farmiga, has also gone viral for her own rock star moments as part of her involvement in New York music organisation Rock Academy.