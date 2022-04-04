Watch The Conjuring actress Vera Farmiga smash a cover of Iron Maiden's The Trooper

We always suspected Vera Farmiga was a total badass, but we had no idea that she's also, apparently, a big New Wave Of British Heavy Metal fan. The Hollywood actress, perhaps most famous for her role as paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in major horror film franchise The Conjuring, has also starred in the likes of Bates Motel, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Marvel series Hawkeye.

This past weekend, though, it looks like Vera was taking on a starring role of a different kind - fronting up a heavy metal band for a cover of classic Iron Maiden banger, The Trooper. The actress was taking part in a show put on by Rock Academy - a Woodstock, New York-based music school using rock and heavy metal to bring more young people into music.

"This happened last night!" exclaimed Vera on Instagram, sharing a post featuring a video of the cover and a statement from Rock Academy that read: "Sometimes, Rock Academy lets the adults rock too. And sometimes, if you're really lucky, you get to rock out with Scott Ian."

And yes, indeed, if you look a little closer at the video, you'll notice that really is Scott Ian from Anthrax on guitar in the background. As a major horror fan, we're sure Scott was as stoked to rip through Maiden with Vera as she was to sing it. The dream team we never knew we needed?

The clip also features a member of the crowd waving a Ukrainian flag in support of the country's ongoing struggle against Vladimir Putin's violent invasion. Vera herself is of Ukrainian descent.

Watch the video via Vera's Instagram page below.