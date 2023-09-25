Watch The Conjuring and Aquaman star Patrick Wilson cover Queen's Somebody To Love while dressed as Freddie Mercury and pulling moves worthy of Wembley

Last year, The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga went viral for her rousing cover of Iron Maiden classic The Trooper, which she belted out as she fronted a killer backing band (featuring a certain Scott Ian from Anthrax) while taking part in a Rock Academy show in Woodstock, New York. Then, a few months later, the Hollywood actress went viral all over again for another Rock Academy performance, this time featuring her bellowing out Slipknot's hallmark anthem, Duality. Needless to say, Vera Farmiga is cool as hell in the eyes of metal fans these days.

As it turns out, her Conjuring co-star Patrick Wilson can also turn his hand to covering classics by rock royalty when the mood takes him - and he's not afraid to get seriously into it. Like, seriously into it. While taking part in a special fundraiser for Montclair Film, a non-profit organisation behind the annual Montclair Film Festival in New Jersey, on February 24 2018, Wilson took to the stage to cover legendary Queen hit Somebody To Love. Not only did Wilson do a damn fine job of hollering out the beloved track, originally released on Queen's 1976 album A Day At The Races, but he did so while dressed as Freddie Mercury himself, strutting and posing in a manner that'd have made the much-missed frontman proud.

You can watch evidence of the hilariously brilliant performance below, courtesy of footage that has since been uploaded to social media. Surely a duet between The Conjuring's two stars has to be on the cards somewhere down the line?!

If you want to see more of Patrick Wilson, you can catch him in imminent superhero blockbuster sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, which is out this December and also stars Jason Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman.