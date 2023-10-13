Ghost return to the cover of Metal Hammer – and there are two covers to collect!

The new issue of Metal Hammer features Ghost on the cover, heading up a Spooky Season special issue, with a choice of Papa IV dressed as a Halloween ghost or the frontman in a shiny gold suit.

It also comes with an exclusive double-sided poster featuring each version of Papa.

Inside the magazine, we fly to LA for the final two dates of Ghost’s US tour, where phones were banned and the shows were filmed for an upcoming movie project.

In the brand new interview, Tobias Forge also reveals he’s already begun work on the follow-up to last year’s Impera. “I’ve started writing a few songs, and as soon as I get home, I’m off for a few days and then I’m going to go into a studio and start working,” he says.

Elsewhere, the Halloween vibes continue as Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple take us on a nighttime tour of their gothic home, featuring skeletons, ritual crowns and a whole lot more. We also get the inside story of Creeper’s OTT vampire concept album, Sanguivore.

We go backstage on Trivium’s UK tour and get ‘slopped’ in their Pig Pen – the exclusive rehearsal room they’ve opened up to a small group of fans.

Plus, we have a day out at Thorpe Park with rollercoaster enthusiast and Svalbard singer Serena Cherry, grill Dave Lombardo on Slayer, thrash rivalry and his love for Lars, and get the lowdown on Sabaton’s blockbuster war movie.

All this, along with While She Sleeps, Better Lovers, The Used, Within Temptation, Doro, Voice Of Baceprot, Jessica Pimental and much, much more!

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future (cover: Travis Shinn))