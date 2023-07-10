Slash is apparently BFFs with Insidious actor Patrick Wilson: "I bug him all the time"

Slash has revealed his friendship with Insidious actor Patrick Wilson, who he met at a Guns N' Roses show.

In a new interview with NME, the legendary guitarist discusses their first meeting, revealing that the pair bonded over their love of horror movies.

In regards to their connection to the genre, Slash recently set up his own horror film company titled BeserkerGang and has just finished working on the soundtrack for new horror film The Breach, where as Wilson has starred in multiple horror franchises, including The Conjuring and Insidious; the newest instalment of which (Insidious: The Red Door) also serves as his directional debut.

“Oh I know Patrick Wilson, I met him after the first Insidious,” says Slash. “He came to a Guns N’ Roses show because he’s a fan.

“We met there and I sort of fanboyed out and managed to get his phone number and now I bug him all the time. I didn’t know there was a new one actually until I saw the ad in a trailer. I’m excited about it.”

Elsewhere, the axe-slinger reveals that he will soon be working on a TV horror series in the UK.

He explains: “I’m on tour with Guns N’ Roses until October, then in January I go out with my other band The Conspirators. I don’t wanna divulge too much, but I’m also doing a really exciting TV series in England. It’s an adaptation of a great book. You’ll find out what it is when the press release comes out!”.

In another interview with the same publication, this time with Wilson, the actor is alerted to Slash's words about their friendship, to which he replies: "Love that guy. He's incredible, he's also a massive horror fan and he's certainly producing horror, and yeah I'd love to work with him."

Patrick Wilson's first directional project, Insidious: The Red Door is now in cinemas. The actor, who is a big heavy metal fan, additionally supplied guest vocals on Ghost's new single, Stay, a cover of Shakespear's Sisters 1992 hit, which appears in the final scene as well as the credits.

Speaking of the release, he says: "Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing...and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)...in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias’ tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honour to be featured on the tune, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen."