Time Is On My Side: Check out the new Rolling Stones x Nixon watch collection

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with California watch and accessories brand Nixon for a new range of watches. It's the first time Nixon have worked with the band after previous successful collaborations with Metallica and Grateful Dead.

The range starts with the eye-catching Rolling Stones Staple digital watch (opens in new tab) which takes its inspiration from the Stones' Voodoo Lounge album and has been created using recycled material from ocean plastics. It's priced at £160/$175.

Next there are two Rolling Stones Time Teller watches which are both priced at £160/$175. The first of these is an all-gold version featuring the Rolling Stones iconic tongue logo (opens in new tab), while the second all-red watch features the classic logo with a spikey red tongue (opens in new tab).

This particular design made its debut on t-shirts on the Voodoo Lounge tour in the mid-90s. Both Time Teller watches have a 100m water rating so it can "hold up to both stage dives or dives into a backyard pool."

The next watch in the range is the chunky Rolling Stones 51-30 (opens in new tab) which takes its title from the face size (51mm) and its water rating (30m) and is said to be a homage to the band's early London club shows. The famous tongue logo once again makes an appearance, but it's joined this time on the face by a neon-style design featuring the band's name. It's priced at £500/$550.

The final watch in the collection is the limited edition Rolling Stones Primacy (opens in new tab). The face has the Stones logo, but it's made from woven material, while the anti-glare sapphire crystal screen is scratch resistant. Only 250 models have been created and it'll set you back £1300/$1600.

In addition to the watches themselves, replacement straps are also available.

The Rolling Stones x Nixon collection is available directly through the Nixon website (opens in new tab) or the Rolling Stones' flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street, London.

Check out a gallery of all five watches below.