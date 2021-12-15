Grateful Dead x Nixon is the psychedelic collection we’ve been waiting for

Nixon are perhaps best known in the rock world for their range of Metallica branded watches - a partnership that stretches back to 2010. But now music fans have got something else to be excited about, as Nixon have unveiled their new range of Grateful Dead merchandise.

The range of backpacks, bags and watch straps have been made from recycled ocean plastic and feature the Grateful Dead phrase “We are everywhere” and come in a psychedelic sound wave pattern.

The items including the Grateful Dead Bandit Bag, Grateful Dead Stash Bag and Grateful Dead Wizard Stick (which can hold up to six cans of your favourite beverage) join Nixon’s range of Grateful Dead watches and everything can be ordered direct from the Nixon website and are available on both sides of the Atlantic.

We’ve also included a selection of our favourites from the collection below.

Grateful Dead Escape Duffel: $145/£130 Grateful Dead Escape Duffel: $145/£130

The 45L Grateful Dead Escape Duffel would be perfect for transporting everything you need for a festival weekend and can even be carried on your back should it prove too heavy for your arms.

Grateful Dead Mode Pack: $100/£90 Grateful Dead Mode Pack: $100/£90

The Grateful Dead Mode Pack has been made for every day use and features the “We are everywhere” logo on the side. It’s robust too and features a double buckle.

Grateful Dead Wizard Stick Beverage Sling: $45/£40 Grateful Dead Wizard Stick Beverage Sling: $45/£40

Another excellent item for when festival season kicks in. The brilliantly titled Wizard Stick holds up to six cans, making this ideal if you're carting round soft drinks or beer.

Grateful Dead Recycled Watch Strap: $35/£30 Grateful Dead Recycled Watch Strap: $35/£30

This is a lightweight watch strap featuring the range's psychedelic sound wave pattern. The Grateful Dead and Nixon logos feature on the underside.