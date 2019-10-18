Metallica unveil new additions to their Nixon watch collection

In August last year, Metallica announced a collaboration with Nixon to offer fans a range of branded watches.

The initial run of eight took their inspiration from albums including Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All.

Now another three designs have been added to the range: The Sentry Leather Seek And Destroy watch in black and red, the Time Teller Classic Logo in black and white, and the 51-30 limited edition Enter Sandman timepiece.

However, the Enter Sandman design is an exclusive for the band’s Fifth Member fan club and has sold out, but the other two are still available to pre-order and will ship from November 1.

Unveiling the initial run of watches, Nixon said in a statement: “Metallica are the perfect partner for us. They are independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality.

“We’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various Metallica members to create watch bands.”

Find details below of how you can pre-order a selection of the Metallica watches.