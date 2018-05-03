Time Collider reveal debut album Travel Conspiracy

New prog outfit Time Collider have released their debut album titled Travel Conspiracy.

The band features Fudge Smith (Pendragon, Steve Hackett, Henry Fool), John Jowitt (IQ, Uriah Heep, Frost*), Stephen James Bennett (Tim Bowness), Tommy Fox and Dave ‘H’.

It’s out now – and they’ve announced that they’ve already started work on the follow-up.

Drummer Smith and keyboardist Bennett worked together in Lahost and later with Bowness on the very first Henry Fool album in 2001, while Smith later discovered vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Fox through auditions for the band.

A statement on the release reads: “Tom and Fudge formed the writing team with both members aspiring to write accessible, hard-edged, progressive rock.

“They achieved this by using meoldies and harmony over time signatures enabling the listener to dance, sing and mosh over complex arrangements.”

Travel Conspiracy is now available to purchase. Check out a clip of their material below.