Ripper Owens to tour UK

Former Judas Priest frontman Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens has confirmed a 10-date UK tour next month.

The solo shows feature support acts Past The Fall and Memories In Torment.

He recently recalled how he was given Rob Halford’s job in Priest in 1996 after singing just one line, and that no other singer auditioned for the role that lasted until the original frontman’s return in 2003.

Asked if he’d record with the metal icons again, Owens tells Rock Overdose: “I would, for sure. Not for the money, because I do better now, and I work a lot more.

“But for the good times. While I was in Priest it was like a family. We did everything together – and the hotels and bus was nicer. I miss my times with them, the stories, the beers and dinner. I miss just hanging with them.”

Jul 16: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Jul 17: London Garage

Jul 18: Norwich Waterfront

Jul 19: Plymouth Exile

Jul 20: Cardiff Fuel

Jul 21: Sheffield South Sea Live

Jul 22: Sutton Diamond

Jul 23: Selby Venue

Jul 24: Manchester Academy 3

Jul 25: Glasgow O2 ABC