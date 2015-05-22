Ripper recalls Priest call-up

Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens has recalled how he got his job with Judas Priest after singing just one line of a song – and says he was the only person who auditioned for the band.

He joined in 1996 after Rob Halford had quit in 1992, but had to bow out when the original frontman returned in 2003.

And he describes the way he landed the position as “a bit of luck.”

Owens tells Akron Buzz: “I don’t think they had a singer for about four years, then they finally looked for a singer. I was really the only singer who auditioned – I went in there and sang one line of a song, and made the band.”

They’d already seen a video of his final performance with a tribute band, and that led to an invitation to make contact with Priest’s management.

Owens recalls: “I get a call saying, ‘You have to call this number – it’s Judas Priest. It’s a lady named Jayne Andrews. I ran and got a Priest album and started looking for her name, and it was there.

“I called and they said, ‘You have a passport? We want to meet you. We don’t know if you’ve got to sing – we want to just see you’re not an LA rock star.’ That was their kind of words.”

The singer, who moved on to work with Iced Earth and Yngwie Malmsteen among other projects, recently said his only regret was appearing on stage riding a motorcycle, just like Halford had. But he insisted: “It wasn’t my idea. The band said, ‘It’s not a Rob thing, it’s a Judas Priest thing.’ But it was a Rob thing.”

He added: “I can’t really regret anything, because it’s allowed me to do everything I’m doing now.

“I knew he was going to come back someday. But I look at my schedule and I’m just slammed with stuff. My experience in Priest paved the way for all of this.”

