Tim Finn and Phil Manzanera to release second collaborative album

Tim Finn and Phil Manzanera will release The Ghost Of Santiago in July

Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera and Split Enz and Crowded House singer songwriter Tim Finn have announced they will release a second collaboration, The Ghost Of Santiagio, through Expression Records, on July 29.

It follows last year's well-received Caught By The Heart, the pair's frst wholly collaborative album, although they first met in Sydney in 1975, when Split Enz supported Roxy Music on the English band’s first Australian tour. This led to Manzanera producing the Split Enz album Second Thoughts when they came to the UK the following year.  Over the subsequent years, their paths would cross periodically, with Tim singing and writing songs for Phil’s  Kscope and Southern Cross albums.

With no specific genre off limits, the new album spans a range of styles and genres: rock, pop, prog, Latin, classical, chamber orchestra type pieces, and many of the same musicians play on both albums with the addition of the supremely talented Portuguese singer Sonia Bernardo and the famous Colombian DJ Pernette.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for the Ghost Of Santiagio below.

Tim Finn & Phil Manzanera: The Ghost Of Santiagio
1. Space Cannibal 
2. Our Love
3. Llanto
4. The Ghost of Santiago
5. Esperando La Caida
6. Costeño
7. Rosemullion Head
8. Mal Sueño
9. Falling Asleep
10. Curtain Call

