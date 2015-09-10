Thy Art Is Murder slam Disney 'goons'

Thy Art Is Murder have fallen foul of Disney and will miss out on a number of dates on their support tour with Parkway Drive.

The band have been blocked from playing at Disney-owned House Of Blues venues in Anaheim on October 30 and Florida on November 23.

Thy Art Is Murder say: “We are very sorry to announce that due to the narrow-minded, corporate censoring goons over at Disney, we will be unable to join Parkway Drive on their upcoming dates at Anaheim on October 30 and Orlando Lake Buena Vista on November 23. We are aware we haven’t played Florida for quite some time now and we are itching to get back down there and play for you guys.”

It’s the second time they’ve been banned from playing at a Disney venue. And the last time it happened in 2013, they printed a run of t-shirts mocking the decision.

The band add: “Thank you for your understanding and be sure to pick up one of these limited shirts to show your support. This is the first time they’ve been printed in over two years since we were last banned from playing a show on Disney grounds and will only be up for a short amount of time.”

Thy Art Is Murder released latest album Holy War in June.

Disney previously banned Letlive from playing at the Florida venue.