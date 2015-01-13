Letlive banned from Florida venue

US post-hardcore outfit Letlive have been banned from playing the Disney House Of Blues Orlando, in Florida, they’ve announced.

They were due to play the venue on April 3 with Taking Back Sunday and The Menzingers but they’ve been told they’re not welcome – although no reason has been given.

The band say in a statement: “We have just been notified by the people at Disney Orlando House Of Blues that we have been pulled from the event. We cannot offer any details as to why since we were given none ourselves.

“Rumour has it that Goofy, Pluto, and most of Toontown were in protest against the decision but Chairman Mouse exercised veto powers and struck down the proposition in the end.”

They’re now in the process of trying to set up a one-off headlining show on or around the date. Taking back Sunday and The Menzingers are still due to play the venue.

Letlive are the latest group to be banned from the venue. In 2012, Exodus and Machine Head were barred, while it’s been reported that Daath, The Faceless, Snot and Gallows have also had gigs pulled.

Frontman Jason Butler was forced to perform on crutches at last year’s Download after a self-inflicted stage mishap tore two ligaments in his knee.

Their last release was 2013’s The Blackest Beautiful which launched via Epitaph.